Head-To-Head Comparison: Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) versus Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY)

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) and Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get Shin-Etsu Chemical alerts:

Shin-Etsu Chemical has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Woolworths has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Shin-Etsu Chemical and Woolworths’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shin-Etsu Chemical $14.12 billion 5.04 $2.76 billion $1.69 25.29 Woolworths $4.73 billion 0.82 $35.87 million N/A N/A

Shin-Etsu Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than Woolworths.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Shin-Etsu Chemical and Woolworths, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shin-Etsu Chemical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Woolworths 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Shin-Etsu Chemical shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Shin-Etsu Chemical and Woolworths’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shin-Etsu Chemical 19.62% 10.58% 9.09% Woolworths N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Shin-Etsu Chemical beats Woolworths on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments. It offers PVC for use in PVC pipes, plastic greenhouses, electric wire coating materials, vinyl windows, and siding materials; caustic soda for use in alumina, paper and pulp, soap and detergents, and super-absorbent polymers; and sodium hypochlorite. The company also provides semiconductor silicon wafers for use as substrate materials in smartphones, personal computers, electronic devices, data centers, and automobiles; and compound semiconductor products for outdoor displays, traffic lights, in-vehicle stop lamps, and sensor light sources. It offers silicone products for use in electric and electronic, automobile, construction, cosmetic, health care, and food industries; rare earth magnets used in automobile motors, power generators, industrial robots, home appliances, and hard disk drives; photoresists, photomask blanks, encapsulation materials, and pellicles; synthetic quartz products; and liquid fluoroelastomers. The company provides cellulose derivatives for use in various applications, such as pharmaceuticals, food, construction and civil engineering works, coatings, ceramics, paper processing, cosmetics, and toiletries applications; synthetic pheromones for agricultural pest control; POVAL, a functional resin; and silicon metal. Additionally, it offers automobile dashboard audio and air conditioners, silicon rubber glasses and catheters, wafer cases, various rollers for OA equipment, and vacuum assembling equipment. The company was formerly known as Shin-Etsu Nitrogen Fertilizer Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. in 1940. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Woolworths Company Profile

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in sub-Saharan Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Logistics; Woolworths Financial Services; David Jones; Country Road Group; and Treasury segments. The company offers food, clothing, homeware, beauty, lifestyle products, and general merchandise, as well as operates department stores. It also provides financial products and services, such as store cards, credit cards, personal loans, and insurance products. The company operates approximately 643 WSA stores in South Africa and 88 stores in the rest of Africa. Woolworths Holdings Limited was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.