Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,730 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 1,725 ($22.54) to GBX 1,730 ($22.60) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TPK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,533 ($20.03) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,020 ($26.39) to GBX 1,910 ($24.95) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,664.45 ($21.75).

Shares of TPK opened at GBX 1,642 ($21.45) on Monday. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of GBX 1,018.38 ($13.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,613.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,464.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12.

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,472 ($19.23) per share, with a total value of £3,503.36 ($4,577.16). Also, insider Alan Williams sold 11,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,615 ($21.10), for a total transaction of £188,648.15 ($246,470.02). Insiders have acquired a total of 257 shares of company stock worth $379,695 over the last three months.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

