Randall & Quilter Investment (LON:RQIH) Receives “Under Review” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their under review rating on shares of Randall & Quilter Investment (LON:RQIH) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

LON RQIH opened at GBX 159.06 ($2.08) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £436.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44. The company has a quick ratio of 642.09, a current ratio of 642.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.86. Randall & Quilter Investment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 131.52 ($1.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 194.80 ($2.55). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 170 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 177.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a GBX 0.20 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Randall & Quilter Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.01%.

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages insurance companies worldwide. It operates through Program, Legacy, and Other segments. The company acquires legacy portfolios and insurance debt; and provides capital support to Lloyd's syndicates. It provides exit and restructuring solutions through acquisition, portfolio transfer, reinsurance, insurance business transfer, and SIR/deductible reimbursement policies.

