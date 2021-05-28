Whitbread (LON:WTB) Given New GBX 3,800 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Whitbread (LON:WTB) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,010 ($52.39) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Whitbread to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,830.56 ($36.98).

LON WTB opened at GBX 3,199 ($41.80) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,291.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,227.36. Whitbread has a 1 year low of GBX 1,997 ($26.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,949.01 ($51.59). The company has a market cap of £6.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65.

In other news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 4,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,245 ($42.40), for a total transaction of £131,292.70 ($171,534.75).

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

