Numis Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Lookers (LON:LOOK)

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lookers (LON:LOOK) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Lookers from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

LOOK opened at GBX 69.60 ($0.91) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.01. Lookers has a 52-week low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 73.37 ($0.96). The stock has a market capitalization of £271.74 million and a PE ratio of -2.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 63.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 35.07.

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 148 franchised dealerships representing 31 manufacturers from 102 locations.

