Hilton Food Group’s (HFG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HFG. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hilton Food Group to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of LON:HFG opened at GBX 1,176 ($15.36) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £963.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63. Hilton Food Group has a 12 month low of GBX 986 ($12.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,320 ($17.25). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,218.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,113.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.34.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This is an increase from Hilton Food Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Hilton Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

Hilton Food Group Company Profile

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

