Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target to GBX 1,050

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Antofagasta to an underweight rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a sell rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of GBX 1,105 ($14.44).

ANTO stock opened at GBX 1,554.50 ($20.31) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,778.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,580.83. The company has a market capitalization of £15.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of GBX 831.60 ($10.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 2.04%. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

