Credit Suisse Group Reiterates GBX 1,200 Price Target for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EZJ. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on easyJet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) price objective on easyJet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price objective on easyJet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 940 ($12.28) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 941.12 ($12.30).

LON EZJ opened at GBX 994.60 ($12.99) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,004.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 894.30. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20. The company has a market capitalization of £4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76.

In other news, insider Julie Southern acquired 1,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) per share, with a total value of £19,896.32 ($25,994.67).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

