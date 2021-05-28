Cloudcall Group (LON:CALL) PT Lowered to GBX 115

Cloudcall Group (LON:CALL) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 115 ($1.50) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of CALL opened at GBX 69.50 ($0.91) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.68, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. Cloudcall Group has a one year low of GBX 64.54 ($0.84) and a one year high of GBX 117 ($1.53). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 68.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 84.44.
About Cloudcall Group
Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works
Receive News & Ratings for Cloudcall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudcall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.