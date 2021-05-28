Cloudcall Group (LON:CALL) PT Lowered to GBX 115

Cloudcall Group (LON:CALL) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 115 ($1.50) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CALL opened at GBX 69.50 ($0.91) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.68, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. Cloudcall Group has a one year low of GBX 64.54 ($0.84) and a one year high of GBX 117 ($1.53). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 68.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 84.44.

About Cloudcall Group

Cloudcall Group plc, a software company, designs, develops, and operates integrated multi-channel communications services for customer relationship management systems in North America, the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, Australia, and parts of the Asia Pacific. The company provides a suite of cloud-based integrated software and communications products and services under the CloudCall name.

