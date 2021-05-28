Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of 33.83.

Endeavor Group stock opened at 28.50 on Monday. Endeavor Group has a 1-year low of 23.25 and a 1-year high of 33.20.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

