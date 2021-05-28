Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of 33.83.

Endeavor Group stock opened at 28.50 on Monday. Endeavor Group has a 1-year low of 23.25 and a 1-year high of 33.20.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

