Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for Vectura Group (LON:VEC)

Vectura Group (LON:VEC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 122 ($1.59) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 24.32% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON:VEC opened at GBX 161.20 ($2.11) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £961.00 million and a P/E ratio of 8.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 116.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 116.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Vectura Group has a 12-month low of GBX 84.60 ($1.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 163.80 ($2.14).

About Vectura Group

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

