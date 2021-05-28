Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Oddo Bhf

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DTCWY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Commerzbank downgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Wohnen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Shares of DTCWY opened at $31.79 on Wednesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.41.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.