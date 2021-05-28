Investors Buy High Volume of DICK’S Sporting Goods Call Options (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 43,895 call options on the company. This is an increase of 820% compared to the average volume of 4,771 call options.

NYSE DKS opened at $98.76 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $101.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.70.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 23.69%.

In other news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,981,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 279,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,162,024.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $514,703.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,573 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,343 shares of company stock worth $4,500,878. 30.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DKS. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.23.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.