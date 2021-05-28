Investors Buy High Volume of DICK’S Sporting Goods Call Options (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 43,895 call options on the company. This is an increase of 820% compared to the average volume of 4,771 call options.
NYSE DKS opened at $98.76 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $101.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.70.
DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,981,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 279,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,162,024.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $514,703.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,573 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,343 shares of company stock worth $4,500,878. 30.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on DKS. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.23.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
