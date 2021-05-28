Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to Sell

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DANOY has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS DANOY opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.76. Danone has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $14.87.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

