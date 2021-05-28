Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freddie Mac is a stockholder-owned corporation that supports homeownership and rental housing. Freddie Mac purchases single-family and multifamily residential mortgages and mortgage-related securities, which it finances primarily by issuing mortgage passthrough securities and debt instruments in the capital markets. (Company Press Release) “

Get Freddie Mac alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FMCC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Freddie Mac from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Freddie Mac from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $0.50 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.88.

FMCC opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 2.75. Freddie Mac has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $3.08.

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Freddie Mac had a net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%.

About Freddie Mac

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freddie Mac (FMCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freddie Mac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freddie Mac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.