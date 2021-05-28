Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Croda International plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of specialty chemicals. Its operating segment consists of Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. Personal Care segment offers ingredients for the personal care industry such as skin care, sun care, hair care, colour cosmetics and toiletries. Life Sciences segment comprises the health care business, which delivers ingredients and formulation expertise to pharmaceutical and nutritional markets and the crop care business which provides ingredients and formulation expertise to agrochemical companies. Performance Technologies segment includes lubricants, coatings and polymers, geo technologies, polymer additives and home care. Industrial Chemicals segment provides bio-based phase change material for thermal management, dispersants and additives for catalysts, electronics and advance ceramics. Croda International plc is headquartered in Goole, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on COIHY. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

OTCMKTS COIHY opened at $49.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.01. Croda International has a one year low of $31.17 and a one year high of $50.78.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.6092 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.75%.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

