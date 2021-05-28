EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.80.

EPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

In other news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $134,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 690.7% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR stock opened at $48.60 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $51.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.84 and its 200-day moving average is $41.18. The company has a current ratio of 10.59, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 44.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.