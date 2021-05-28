Short Interest in Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Grows By 9,000.0%

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 9,000.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPKKY opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.43. Spark New Zealand has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.71.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.417 per share. This is an increase from Spark New Zealand’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Spark New Zealand’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spark New Zealand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Spark New Zealand

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; Internet TV; cloud, security, and service management services; procurement and partner services; and managed data and networks services.

