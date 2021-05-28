PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PAYS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PaySign from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get PaySign alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PAYS opened at $3.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $169.12 million, a PE ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.55. PaySign has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $10.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.56.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). As a group, analysts expect that PaySign will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PaySign by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of PaySign in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of PaySign in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of PaySign by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of PaySign in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.