Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 13,700.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 46.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Costa Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get Costa Group alerts:

Shares of CTTQF stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.12. Costa Group has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $3.60.

Costa Group Holdings Limited produces, packs, and markets fruits and vegetables to food retailers. The company operates through three segments: Produce, Costa Farms & Logistics, and International. It offers mushrooms, raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, tomatoes, citrus, avocados, bananas, grapes, and other fruits.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Costa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.