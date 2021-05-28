UBS Group Upgrades Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) to Neutral

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $125.00 target price on the software company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $140.00. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $120.82 on Wednesday. Splunk has a one year low of $110.28 and a one year high of $225.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative net margin of 40.73% and a negative return on equity of 42.90%. The company had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Splunk will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $1,580,394.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,605,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 2,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $292,728.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,629,616.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

