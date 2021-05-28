Denbury (NYSE:DEN) PT Raised to $70.00

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) had its price target lifted by analysts at KeyCorp from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denbury presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of DEN stock opened at $65.95 on Wednesday. Denbury has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.50 and a beta of 3.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.41.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative net margin of 214.16% and a negative return on equity of 146.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denbury will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silver Point Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,425,000. Hein Park Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Denbury by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP now owns 2,464,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,013,000 after buying an additional 210,929 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Denbury by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,978,000 after buying an additional 814,618 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Denbury by 1,041.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,352,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,785,000 after buying an additional 1,234,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,151,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

