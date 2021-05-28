Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 130.18% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kadmon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Shares of Kadmon stock opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $672.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.56. Kadmon has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $5.73. The company has a current ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.30.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 142.70% and a negative net margin of 5,103.69%. Analysts predict that Kadmon will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Kadmon by 698.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 97,442 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Kadmon by 50.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,785,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927,415 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kadmon by 83.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,074,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,277 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kadmon by 16.4% during the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 4,755,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,497,000 after purchasing an additional 671,091 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kadmon by 3,453.5% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 869,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 844,963 shares during the period. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

