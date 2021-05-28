Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target Raised to $79.00 at Morgan Stanley

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

NYSE EQR opened at $76.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.39. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $76.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. On average, analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $729,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,206 shares of company stock valued at $2,546,259 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $1,708,775,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Equity Residential by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,766,000 after buying an additional 3,523,185 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in Equity Residential by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,101,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,680,000 after buying an additional 3,158,463 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in Equity Residential by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,478,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,207,000 after buying an additional 1,780,508 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Equity Residential by 741.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,401,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,415,000 after buying an additional 1,234,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.