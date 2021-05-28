TD Securities Increases Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Price Target to C$3.75

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its target price raised by research analysts at TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

KELTF has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from $2.75 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Kelt Exploration stock opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. Kelt Exploration has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $2.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.85.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.