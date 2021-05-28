Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group downgraded Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.15.

Shares of OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

