Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prosus presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of Prosus stock opened at $20.29 on Monday. Prosus has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average of $22.52.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

