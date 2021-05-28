Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Upgraded at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ROYMY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Mail currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Shares of ROYMY stock opened at $16.85 on Tuesday. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average is $11.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.