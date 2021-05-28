Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $290.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MSFT. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $289.09.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $249.31 on Monday. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $180.38 and a 52 week high of $263.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,824,616 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,161,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,459 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,271,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,232 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,890,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,697,996,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865,366 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

