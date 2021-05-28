Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Cut to $400.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $460.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PANW. Mizuho upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $400.21.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $367.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.54 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $217.48 and a 1 year high of $403.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $351.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.69.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total transaction of $1,220,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,299,938.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total value of $4,334,280.00. Insiders have sold a total of 49,860 shares of company stock valued at $17,229,105 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.