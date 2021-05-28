Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.35. Construction Partners reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROAD. Raymond James upped their price objective on Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Construction Partners stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.41. Construction Partners has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $36.58.

In related news, SVP John L. Harper sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $165,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 192,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,348,801.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $61,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Construction Partners by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 295,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Construction Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

