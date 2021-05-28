NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.00. NeoGenomics posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NEO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.05.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $5,134,043.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,914 shares in the company, valued at $9,824,119.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEO. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 751.8% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,723,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,756 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 51.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,103,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $197,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,761 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,808,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,246,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $928,557,000 after acquiring an additional 861,490 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,304,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $40.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 13.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $61.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -508.75 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.76 and its 200-day moving average is $49.34.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

