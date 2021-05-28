Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TPRKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy.

Travis Perkins stock opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.00.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

