Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Whitbread from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Whitbread from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS WTBDY opened at $11.47 on Monday. Whitbread has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average of $11.18.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

