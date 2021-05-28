Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Stelco from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Stelco from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Stelco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Maxim Group upped their target price on Stelco from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Stelco from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Stelco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.90.

STZHF opened at $27.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.02. Stelco has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $31.35.

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. It sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

