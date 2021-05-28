Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SLFPF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Standard Life Aberdeen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Standard Life Aberdeen from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of SLFPF opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.87. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $4.90.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

