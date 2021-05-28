Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Hits New 1-Year High at $218.15

Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $218.15 and last traded at $217.52, with a volume of 2133 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $214.57.

Several research firms have recently commented on FTNT. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.09, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.13.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $1,718,808.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,338 shares in the company, valued at $718,070.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $8,548,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,027,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,123,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,361 shares of company stock worth $11,503,627. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 102.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

