DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH) Short Interest Up 366.0% in May

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a growth of 366.0% from the April 29th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DFPH opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.42. DFP Healthcare Acquisitions has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $11.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions by 733.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

