BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Shares Gap Up to $5.24

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.24, but opened at $5.72. BGC Partners shares last traded at $5.51, with a volume of 21,932 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on BGCP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.55.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $567.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 4.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is presently 6.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGCP. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the first quarter worth $6,086,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 12,601 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. 55.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP)

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

