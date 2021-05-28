Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $21.83

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.83 and traded as low as $20.13. Atento shares last traded at $20.58, with a volume of 11,964 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on ATTO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Atento from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atento from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Atento from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $308.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $369.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.99 million. Atento had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. As a group, analysts predict that Atento S.A. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Atento in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atento in the fourth quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Atento by 3,584.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 193,944 shares in the last quarter. 45.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

