Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Sets New 1-Year High at $165.85

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 165.85 ($2.17) and last traded at GBX 162.65 ($2.13), with a volume of 3577872 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 155.95 ($2.04).

MKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 169.80 ($2.22).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 156.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 144.18. The company has a market capitalization of £3.35 billion and a PE ratio of -20.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.24.

In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Tamara Ingram acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £3,120 ($4,076.30).

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile (LON:MKS)

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

