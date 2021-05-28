Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Short Interest Up 143.8% in May

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 131,900 shares, an increase of 143.8% from the April 29th total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In other Edesa Biotech news, CEO Pardeep Nijhawan acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.16 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 542,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,329.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,500 shares of company stock worth $54,425. Corporate insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Edesa Biotech alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Edesa Biotech during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Edesa Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edesa Biotech stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. Edesa Biotech has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $82.19 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58.

About Edesa Biotech

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2/Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that is in Phase 2B clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Edesa Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edesa Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.