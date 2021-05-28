Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Up to $7.66

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.66, but opened at $7.95. Canaan shares last traded at $8.22, with a volume of 42,247 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.57 and a beta of 4.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.32.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.86 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Canaan in the fourth quarter valued at $5,782,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan during the fourth quarter worth about $8,739,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan during the first quarter worth about $5,521,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

