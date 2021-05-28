Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 137.5% from the April 29th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:CSSEP opened at $28.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.75. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $29.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.2031 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

