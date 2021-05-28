Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.20.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

GSHD opened at $88.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.81. Goosehead Insurance has a 1 year low of $58.63 and a 1 year high of $174.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 184.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.50.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $34.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million. On average, research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Patrick Moxley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total transaction of $216,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,976,934.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mark E. Jr. Jones sold 7,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $825,210.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 375,553 shares in the company, valued at $38,753,314.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 383,277 shares of company stock worth $33,650,298. Corporate insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 233,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,078,000 after buying an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 47,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after buying an additional 15,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.