Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $51.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BSX. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.58.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $41.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 419.60, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $44.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $2,130,347.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,516.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 3,572 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $155,417.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,489.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,990 shares of company stock valued at $2,999,086. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 495.3% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 62,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 52,352 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,082,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,912,000 after buying an additional 12,343 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,963,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,600,000 after buying an additional 238,663 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 201,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after buying an additional 18,553 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 146,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after buying an additional 10,121 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

