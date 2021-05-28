Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.08.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $57.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.66. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $61.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.36.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. Analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 318.9% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

