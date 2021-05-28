Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $45.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a provider of positive and entertaining video content through its subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC. The Company will make its video content available to consumers globally through television and online networks, including its online affiliate APlus.com. Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is based in Cos Cob, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CSSE opened at $39.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $545.45 million, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.40. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $41.98.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.73% and a negative return on equity of 66.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director L Amy Newmark sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $37,772.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter worth $828,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 134.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $643,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $522,000. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

