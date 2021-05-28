TUI (LON:TUI) PT Raised to GBX 410 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TUI (LON:TUI) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Friday, May 14th. Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 321 ($4.19) price target on shares of TUI in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of TUI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of TUI in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. TUI currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of GBX 275.20 ($3.60).

Get TUI alerts:

TUI opened at GBX 432.70 ($5.65) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £4.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 414.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 408.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.35. TUI has a 1 year low of GBX 264.90 ($3.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 580.20 ($7.58).

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.