RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RADCOM LTD. designs, manufactures, markets and supports innovative, high performance internetworking test and analysis equipment for data communications networks. Their products are used in the development and manufacturing of network equipment, the installation of networks, and the ongoing maintenance of operational networks. (Press Release) “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RADCOM in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of RDCM stock opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92. RADCOM has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.15 million, a PE ratio of -52.95 and a beta of 1.07.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. Research analysts anticipate that RADCOM will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RADCOM by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 499,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 26,626 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its stake in RADCOM by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 469,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after buying an additional 18,686 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RADCOM by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 418,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 14,018 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP purchased a new position in shares of RADCOM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,002,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 5.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). The company provides RADCOM ACE comprise RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, fully virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

